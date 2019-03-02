WHITMIRE — Muriel Harmon Lake, 91, of Whitmire, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Presbyterian Community Home. Muriel provided a remarkable source of optimism, strength, and cohesion for her loving family. All who knew her will remember a woman with a generous spirit and a remarkable attitude toward life. She loved God and served selflessly in her church and community for many years.

Muriel was born in Newberry to the late Price Kenneth Harmon and Birdie Fulmer Harmon. She was a graduate of Newberry city schools and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. There she earned her B.A. degree in Music in 1948 and then returned to her hometown of Newberry to teach piano. It was there she met the love of her life, Dr. Kemper D. Lake, whom she married in October of 1949. After teaching piano for several years, she started a family, became a homemaker and a flower gardener, and provided assistance with bookkeeping in her husband's medical practice. Still she never lost her love for music and the arts. Throughout the years she continued to play the piano and attended countless concerts, performances, programs, and musicals. Those who knew Muriel well were most likely invited by her to attend these events regardless of their underlying interest. Always supportive of her community, she participated in most every club and organization within the town and county – Brownie Scouts, Wolverine Boosters, Whitmire Golf Club, Music Club, Biographical Club, Fine Arts Club, Bridge Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Newberry Community Hall Commission, and the American Association of University Women. She was also an avid supporter of Presbyterian College, and could frequently be found in the bleachers cheering on the Blue Hose. Growing up in the Great Depression and World War II, she had many experiences that filled her with patriotism and instilled values that always led her to put others before self, seeking the greater good for all. A member of the Whitmire Presbyterian Church for nearly 70 years, she served in many capacities – pianist, teacher, circle chair, ordained elder, and the High Flyers travel organizer, and she was later honored as an Elder Emeritus by her beloved church family. Muriel was also an avid traveler and enjoyed seeing many parts of the world. One of her favorite travel memories was an epic adventure West with her family of five in a miniature camper in the summer of 1968. In later years she enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren or just simply relaxing in her beloved country home where she was rejuvenated by the peace and quiet. Her greatest passion was for her family, and her greatest enjoyment was hosting weekend, holiday, or vacation gatherings for all the family to attend. She created traditions and loving memories that will endure for future generations to come. Mama, or Grandmama, or G.G., was simply the very best one could have.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Kemper D. Lake, and a brother whom she adored, Bennett Meredith Harmon. She is survived by her three children: Mrs. Robert E. Jordan (Susan) of Florence, Mrs. H. Stanley Reid (Tricia) of Greenville, and Mr. K. David Lake, Jr. (Nan) of Spartanburg; ten grandchildren: Robert E. Jordan, Jr. (Jo) of Florence, L. Lake Jordan (Leigh) of Valdosta, Georgia, Spencer R. Jordan of Florence, Jennifer R. Webb (Parker) of Columbia, David F. Reid (Bea) of Atlanta, Shelley C. Reid of Greenville, Allen J. Reid (Katie) of Greenville, Leslie L. Lake of Washington D.C., Susan G. Lake of Charleston, and Kemper D. Lake, III of Charlottesville, Virginia; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was tickled to find out last week that her fourteenth great-grandchild is on the way.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Whitmire Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will be conducted at the Whitmire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Whitmire Presbyterian Church, 1509 South Church St, Whitmire, S.C. 29178 or to the Kemper D. Lake Scholarship Fund, c/o Presbyterian College, South Broad St, Clinton, S.C. 29325.

