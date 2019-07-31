WHITMIRE — Muriel Anita Stone Suber, widow of James Cochran Suber Sr., died July 29, 2019 at White Oak Manor.

Born on October 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Dupree William and Mae Loftis Stone. Mrs. Suber retired from Whitten Center as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Whitmire United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years to the youth.

Mrs. Suber is survived by her children, Susan Satterfield-Suber(Russell) and James C. Suber, Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Benjamin Stone Hughes (Trish), Jennifer Starnes Warren (Alex), Jessica Suber LaForest (Gabe), and Jordan Suber (Logan Boulware); great-grandchildren, Haley Hughes, Jade Hughes, Riley Coppedge, Skyler Coppedge, Stella Hall, Phoebe Hall, and Ava LaForest; a sister, Cornelia Stone Hart.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Stone Hughes.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Hope Chapel by the Rev. Todd Johnson. A private burial will be in Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to Whitmire Rescue Squad Attn: Susan Ellison, 26350 SC Highway 121, Whitmire, SC 29178 or to Lighthouse Hospice, 110 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice, Angel Care Home Care, White Oak Manor, Dr. Michael Bernardo and staff, and Kindred Home Health Care for their care and love.

Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com

