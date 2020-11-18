NEWBERRY — Myra Sue Epting Chapman, age 89, died peacefully on November 10 at Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center, Louisa, Va.

She was born in Newberry County, a daughter of the late Maxcy Warren and Amanda Stillwell Epting

Mrs. Chapman retired from the Newberry County School system, having worked in the Newberry High School cafeteria for many years.

She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she enjoyed the Women's Circle and New Horizons. She was a former member of Colony Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Weekday School. She volunteered at the Stoney Hill Community Center and from 1967 until 1975 she was a Newberry High School Band Booster Parent.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Lewis Edgar Chapman, and adored daughter, Selena Chapman Baker.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Rick Busch of Doswell, Va.; granddaughter Georgia Busch of Wilmington, N.C.; granddaughter and her spouse, Madison and Ian Gallagher, and great-grandson Archibald Lewis Gallagher all of Washington, D.C.; sister Teresa Wilcher of Augusta, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law Edith and Tom Workman and sister-in-law, Bernice C. Shealy of Newberry. She also leaves dozens of deeply loved nieces, nephews and special boys Keith Kunkle and Keitt Kunkle.

Her predeceased siblings are Katherine McCullough, Robert Epting, Eloise Seymore, Thomas Epting, Maxcy Epting Jr. and Doris Derrick.

Private family funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church conducted by the Rev. Jason Schafer. Friends are invited to join in listening to the service on the radio while sitting in their car in the church parking lot. Instructions will be provided upon your arrival.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials should be made to your preferred religious or humanitarian organization.

On line condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.