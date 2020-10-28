1/1
Narvice Harmon
NEWBERRY — Narvice Wise Harmon, of Newberry, 90 years of age, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Newberry County on October 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Henry Walter and Gladys Shealy Wise. She was married to Robert Cecil Harmon who predeceased her in 2011.

Mrs. Harmon grew up in the Bush River section of Newberry County and was a graduate of Bush River High School. She retired from Joanna Mills and retired a second time from Wise Bar-B-Q House.

She was a very dedicated and faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Miriam Circle of the WELCA. Additionally, Mrs. Harmon was a life member of the Auxiliary of Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and a life member of the S.C. Women of the ELCA.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail Harmon James (Von), of Newberry; son-in-law, Roger Dean Smith, of Newberry; grandchildren, John Clay Taylor (Julenne), Robert Daniel James and Shannon Marie Hendrix (Steven); great grandchildren, Harrison Dean Taylor, Dustin Haskell Hendrix and Charlotte Marie Roton; sisters, Nancy Richardson (Rick), of Prosperity and Mary Ellen Prater (Harold), of West Columbia; sisters-in-law, Ellie Jane Wise, of Newberry, Linda Wise Martin, of Lugoff and Margie Epting (Wayne), of Leesville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Faye Harmon Smith and brothers Clay S. Wise, John Walter "Johnny" Wise and James Earl "Jimmy" Wise.

A private family graveside service was held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers were Clay Taylor, Robert James, Ray Prater, Gary Wise, Rick Richardson and Garrick Wise.

Honorary pallbearers were all additional nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Lutheran Church, 228 Jalapa Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
