Nell Gantt

NEWBERRY — Nell West Gantt of Newberry, 84 years of age, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at J F Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born in Newberry, on July 29, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Julian Augustus and Leila Emmeline Brooks West. She was married to the late Doyle S. Gantt who died in December of 2005. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Gantt grew up in Saluda County, graduating from Hollywood High School in 1953, playing on the first team in basketball for four years.

She spent her life caring for her family and enjoying time with both family and friends. She was a faithful member of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, participating in numerous activities of the church. One of her favorite enjoyments was singing with the church members at the different nursing homes and also singing with the RSVP singers.

Nell was active in the American Legion Auxiliary where she enjoyed selling poppies.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty Freytag of Lexington and Debra Southerland (James) of Little Mountain; grandchildren, Katie Humphries (Jonathan) and Erika Crayne Morrison; great grandchildren, Sonya Morrison, Sarah Morrison, Erin Miller, Mason Jeffcoat and Wyatt Jeffcoat; sisters, Faye Powell of Ridge Spring and Mamie Longshore (Jimmy) of Newberry; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Nicklas Southerland and siblings, Eleanor Reed, Julette Leavell and J.W. West.

A private graveside funeral service was held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital, c/o Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201.

Active pallbearers were Alan and David Longshore, Kenneth West, Marvin Reed, Russell Tomlinson and Randy Frick.

Honorary pallbearers were Pat Kelly and the members of the Fesperman Sunday School Class.

The family thanks the staff of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, Dr. Michael Bernardo, and MSA Hospice for their caring and compassionate care of their mother and grandmother.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.