PROSPERITY — Nellie Ruth Kirkland Boozer, 80, widow of Boyd Mills Boozer, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on August 2, 1939, in Saluda County, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Padgett Kirkland. She was a former Registered Nurse and a member of the Homemakers Club. Mrs. Boozer was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Thomas Suber Circle, the St. Luke's GALS and a former Sunday School Teacher for many years.

She is survived by a son, Michael Boyd (Amanda) Boozer of Prosperity; daughters, Dr. Harriet Lynn (Maureen) Boozer-Bates of Leesville and Sandra Diane Boozer of Prosperity; sisters, Marie K. O'Karma of Norcross, Ga. and Edith K. Repp of Columbus, Ohio; a granddaughter, Sophia Grace Boozer; step-grandsons, John (Diane) Bates and Shawn (Kayleigh) Bates and a step-great-granddaughter, Victoria Bates.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church by the Rev. Jason Schafer. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. The family will be at the residence. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke's Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers will be Chad McCormack, Jeffrey Pugh, John W. Pugh, Tommy Taylor, Shawn Bates and Alex Lake.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Thomas Suber Circle and the St. Luke's GALS.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com