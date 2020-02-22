WHITMIRE — Nina Brown Grant, age 100, widow of Charles Boyd Grant Sr., of 87 Glenn Street, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Jesse Frank Hawkins Nursing Home in Newberry.

Nina was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a Child of God. She was born in Great Falls, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Rev. Floyd and Carrie McSwain Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Grant is predeceased by her son, Charles B. Grant Jr.; her daughter, Carole Ann Grant; her sister, Eloise Whitmire; and her brothers, Hubert, Herbert, and F.E. Brown. Mrs. Grant is survived by her two sons, Carl Grant of Charleston and Cary Grant (Cynthia) of Spartanburg; her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nina spent most of her youth in Clinton, S.C. and graduated from Clinton High School in 1937. Upon moving to Whitmire, she met and married Boyd Grant and has been proud to call Whitmire home since 1939. Through the years in Whitmire, Nina was a member of both the First Baptist Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Whitmire, where she served the Lord as a Choir Member, Sunday School Teacher, GA Leader, Deacon, Elder, and Presbyterian Woman of the Year. She was proud to call both home.

Nina worked for a while at the Stevens Plant in Whitmire, as a substitute teacher in Newberry and Union County Schools, and was employed in the Resource Room at the Sims Middle School in Union before her retirement. She was often greeted by her former students. She was active in the Whitmire area in the Community Choir, Cub Scouts, The Meals On Wheels Program, the Reach for Recovery Program, Whitmire Jaycees and the Special Olympics. She has been an inspiration to many throughout her entire life.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Whitmire, with burial to take place in Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Whitmire Rescue Squad, First Baptist Church, or the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.