LEXINGTON — Oberta Elizabeth Thrift Taylor, 97, widow of Joseph Walter Taylor Jr., died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Lexington Extended Care.

Born on June 30, 1921 in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Charles Benjamin and Annie Mae Jones Thrift. Mrs. Taylor retired as a cafeteria worker for the Lexington School District. She was a member of the DAR, the United Daughters of Confederacy and was a chaperone for the Bookland Cayce High School Band for many years.

She is survived by daughters, Terry (Fritz) Gladfelter of Lexington, Val (Marion) Brazell of Myrtle Beach, and Risse (Keith) Snelgrove of Greenville; a sister, Carolyn Thrift Sanders of Newberry; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Smith.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Jimmy Counts. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.