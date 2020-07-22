1/
Olivia Livingston
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
NEWBERRY — Olivia Turner Livingston, 90, widow of Clyde Livingston Sr., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Born on November 24, 1929, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Fletcher Elzie and Mary Alice Waites Turner. She was a 1949 graduate of Newberry High School and a graduate of the Columbia Hospital of Richland County School of Nursing. Mrs. Livingston retired with over 40 years of service as a Registered Nurse at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church.

She is survived by a son, Clyde Livingston Jr. of Prosperity; grandchildren, Clyde (Lynn) Livingston III, Michael (Jana) Livingston and Katie (Chad) Cox and six great-grandchildren, Emily Pennington, Tori Livingston, Raelyn Livingston, Colby Livingston, Brock Cox and Bailey Cox.

Mrs. Livingston was predeceased by a brother, Elzie Turner and sisters, Elaine Black and Blondell Turner.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. James Henricks. Family and friends may stop by McSwain-Evans Funeral Home between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to sign the guest register and view Mrs. Livingston.

Memorials may be made to Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, 1609 Milligan Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or to the Newberry Hospital Foundation, PO Box 497, Newberry, SC 29108.

Those attending the service are reminded of the COVID 19 social distancing requirements and those attending are also invited to bring umbrellas for personal shade.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 05:00 PM
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newberry Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
