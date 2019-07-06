NEWBERRY — Onie Shealy Boozer, 91, of Newberry, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at White Oak Manor

Born on July 29, 1927, in Newberry, she was the daughter of the late Vernon F. and Nancy Harmon Shealy.

Mrs. Boozer was a member of Glenn Street Baptist Church and a member of the Reapers Sunday School Class. For many years, she worked as a telephone operator, retiring from BellSouth.

She was a woman of strength; she had a strong character but a gentle spirit and she never gave up on things. And she truly enjoyed helping other people. She was known as a sweet caring lady who never said a cross word about anyone.

Mrs. Boozer taught her children many things but perhaps her greatest lesson to them was to always live by the principle of "do what is right" and to love the Lord with all of your heart.

She was a loving mother and wife, always there when her family needed her.

Survivors include her children, Susan Corbett (Ed), Gary Wayne Boozer (Ann) all of Newberry, and Lee Vernon Boozer (Jen) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher David Boozer, Lenore "Missy" Boozer Alexander (Scott), Jessica Marie Ringer (Tim), Brittany Leigh Layne (SSgt. Bradley Layne), Katherine Ann Corbett, Yesha Boozer, and Sophia Boozer; and great-grandchildren, Jake Boozer, Weston Boozer, Wesley Layne, Kailey Layne, and Nell Alexander.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Lee Boozer and two children, Marion Lee Boozer and Timothy Jay Boozer.

The family received friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Whitaker Funeral Home chapel.

Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn Street Baptist Church, 300 Glenn Street, Newberry, SC 29108; the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033, or to the , c/o Jennifer Rogers, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.

