PROSPERITY — Patricia Shealy Dominick, 80, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on June 14, 1939, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Annie Fulmer Shealy. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and retired from Old School Manufacturing. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening and going to yard sales. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, her dogs, and pulling for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Lee "Pal" Dominick; daughters, Tammy (Chris) Hamilton of Midland, Mich. and Karen Lindler (Joey) Smith of Prosperity; a brother, Allen (Esther) Shealy of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Sara Hamilton, Megan Lindler, Trevor Hamilton, and Lee Taylor; a niece, Shaina Shealy. She was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Dominick Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. R.T. Bowling. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church family life center. Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127 or to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210.

