NEWBERRY — Patricia Lynn Mullins went home to be with her lord and savior on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born on March 31, 1966 in Clinton she was a daughter of the late George Fuller and Florence Fuller Edgins. She worked at Bill and Fran's Restaurant for over 20 years and was currently working at Summer's Restaurant. She enjoyed her church, Old Time Baptist Church and was an active participant. She was known for her good cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a sweet soul who was kind hearted and giving.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest R. Mullins; a daughter, Christy Paul; a son, Jason Mullins; six grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas, Christalyn, and Kyra Paul and Logan and Makalyn Mullins; four sisters, Kathy Armentrout, Darlene Mutz, Robin (Terry) Boatwright, and Tina (Kevin) Bedenbaugh; a brother, Earl (Gayle) Fuller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Old Time Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Old Time Baptist Church, 2422 SC Highway 560, Kinards, SC 29355.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswain-evans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.