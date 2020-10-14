1/1
Patrick Becker
NEWBERRY — Patrick A. Becker, of Newberry, 32 years old, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Patrick was born on November 4, 1987, in Heidelberg, Germany. He is the son of Rudolf Franz Becker, of Germany, and the late Patricia Kelly Becker Dowd. Patrick was blessed to have maternal grandparents who loved him dearly and were very much a part of his life as adopted parents, his grandmother, Joyce Dennis Kelly of Newberry and his grandfather, the late Chaplain Col. Lawrence A. Kelly Jr. He was also blessed with his paternal grandparents, his Oma, Katerina Becker, of Germany, and his Opa, the late Johann Becker.

Patrick was employed at West Electric. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and loved attending Freedom Baptist Church. He had a profound faith and his love for the church was evident through the joy he experienced in participating. Music was an important part of his life from an early age. He spent many hours in the garage with friends working on his guitar skills and enjoyed participating in several bands over the years.

Survivors include his grandmothers, Joyce Kelly, of Newberry, and Katerina Becker, of Germany; his birth father, Rudolph Becker, of Germany; daughter, Khloe Free, of Newberry; siblings, Christian Kelly Becker and wife Aimi of Hockenheim, Liam Franklin Dowd of Gaston and Rachel Lauren Joyce Dowd of Newberry; nieces, Fumika and Aimi Becker of Hockenheim; many aunts, uncles and cousins to include aunts Kathleen E. Kelly and Mary Kelly Glass, both of Newberry, uncles Andy Kelly (Kitty) of Georgia, Hans and Klaus Becker, both of Heidelberg, Germany; and cousin Robert Hershey, of Newberry; many additional loving family members in Charleston, S.C., Columbus, Ga. and in Germany; two close friends, Andy Navarrete and Doug Campbell and two very instrumental people at Faith Home who supported him in his healing, Ray Metlock and Eddie Bledsoe. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandfathers and his birth mother.

Funeral services for Patrick Becker will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Bledsoe officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
