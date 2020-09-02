Paul Fuller

NEWBERRY — A loving and gentle man, Paul Kemper Fuller, 90, of Newberry, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020.

Born on August 14, 1930, in Newberry, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a coach to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Berlie and Zula Stribble Fuller; first wife and mother of his children, Joan Dickert Fuller; sisters, Martha Humphries, Margie Cannon, and Elden "Woodie" Bedenbaugh; stepdaughter, Mary Caroline Blanton; and brothers, George E. and Kenneth Fuller.

Those surviving to honor his memories are his second wife and high school sweetheart, Lennis Hove Blanton Fuller; daughter Paula Brewington (Tommy); sons, Steve Dickert Fuller and Forrest Kemper Fuller (Cindy); stepsons, M. Wayne Blanton and Michael Nevins Blanton (Natalie); grandsons, Todd Dipner (Vivian), Eric Dipner, Trent Dipner (Kristen), Shane Fuller, Spencer, Josh, Jackson, and Jonathan Blanton; granddaughter, Melissa Fuller; great-grandsons, Austin, Andrew and Liam Dipner; and sisters, Punk Beck, Elise Summer and Bobbie Long.

After graduating from Newberry High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force, graduated from Newberry College, taught school briefly until he became the City of Newberry Recreational director. He touched the lives of many people through his coaching of sports (mainly baseball) and he was instrumental in developing many programs.

He served as Assistant Director of S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism and as Executive Director of the S.C. Recreation and Park Society and the Newberry College Indian Club. He was a volunteer baseball coach with the Newberry Recreation Department and with Newberry College.

During his lifetime, he was the recipient of numerous service and professional awards, including the 2014 Distinguished Service Award from the S.C. State Employee Association, the 1979 S.C. Recreation and Parks Professional of the Year Award, the Distinguished Service and Innovative Leadership Award and the Robert L. Reid Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame award.

P.K., as he was called, will be greatly missed. He made an impact on many.

He was a long-time member of Glenn St. Baptist Church in Newberry, S.C., and a member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church of Charlotte, N.C.

Memorials are suggested to either church, to Wounded Warriors (woundedwarriorproject.org) or to Newberry College, 2100 College St, Newberry, SC 29108.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5 in Newberry Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Odell officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.