Paula Fletcher

WHITMIRE — Paula J. Fletcher, age 72, of 302 Carlisle Whitmire Highway, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

She was born in Whitmire and was a daughter of the late Jarrett Junior Frier and Mary Summers Frier.

Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her husband of 44 years, Paul Fletcher, of the home; her daughter, Lindsey Fletcher (Richard Mills) of Irmo; sister, Debbie Bruce (Kenneth) of Whitmire; grandchildren, Noelle Wessinger, Savannah Wessinger and Carmen Wessinger; great-grandchild, Mikey Gallman.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Wessinger.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family received friends immediately following the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

