Paula Fletcher

WHITMIRE — Paula J. Fletcher, age 72, of 302 Carlisle Whitmire Highway, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

She was born in Whitmire and was a daughter of the late Jarrett Junior Frier and Mary Summers Frier.

Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her husband of 44 years, Paul Fletcher, of the home; her daughter, Lindsey Fletcher (Richard Mills) of Irmo; sister, Debbie Bruce (Kenneth) of Whitmire; grandchildren, Noelle Wessinger, Savannah Wessinger and Carmen Wessinger; great-grandchild, Mikey Gallman.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Wessinger.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family received friends immediately following the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home Inc
302 S Church St
Whitmire, SC 29178
(803) 694-2300
