NEWBERRY — Peyton Christopher Reppart, 16 years old, of Newberry, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at Central United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow the service in Henry Hall at the church.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.