NEWBERRY — Philip M. Rowe, 71, of Newberry, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland. Born on Nov. 5, 1948, in Newberry, he was the son of the late Wilson and Autry Brooks Rowe. Philip was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was unique individual, a person with many friends, would do anything to help someone, but would also argue with anyone for the sake of arguing. He enjoyed play golf and had a passion to travel, having seen all 50 states. He was a good friend of "Bubbas" and would always "Toast" a friend there. Philip is survived by his brother and his wife, James W. "Jim" and Mary Rowe of Louisville, Ky.; a special cousins, Sandra Carr of Greenville and Dianne Holley of Ridge Spring; nephew, Ashley Rowe of Newberry; great nephew, Patrick Rowe; and a number of other cousins. A private family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the service may do so by staying by your cars. After the service you can acknowledge your attendance by driving past the family in the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.