PROSPERITY — Phillip Eli Woodruff of Prosperity, 16 years old, died as a result of an accident on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Phillip was born on October 8, 2003, a son of Micheal D. Woodruff, of Irmo, and Renee Lindsey Mowder of Prosperity.

He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Newberry, participated in the many activities of the church and enjoyed being a part of the Youth Group. Phillip was involved in Young Life of Newberry and a tenth-grade student at Mid-Carolina High School.

Always recognizable by his good-looking locks of hair, Phillip enjoyed a life of fun. Among his favorite activities and talents were gaming, photography, billiards/pool, and hanging out with friends.

Phillip brought love and laughter to many and he lived life to the fullest. If easing the pain of others was a superpower then Phillip can be called a superhero. He had heart and was the kind of person who showed others what kindness was.

The students of Mid-Carolina High School now have a saying "Be kind…#PhillipKind."

He was an all-inclusive young man. Regardless of color, age, life choices or personal preferences, he saw ways to connect everybody.

He is survived by his parents Micheal and Renee, his stepfather, Brian Mowder of Prosperity; brothers, Jacob "Jake" Woodruff and Blake Mowder; grandparents, Deborah and Kenneth Hollbrooks and Elsie Mowder, all of Newberry, and Larry and Phyllis Boutain of California; great grandparents, Jack and Jean Briggs of Newberry and Gretchen Possinger Woodruff of Oceanside, Cali. ; a devoted uncle Ryan Lindsey of Myrtle Beach and many other aunts, uncles and cousins around the country.

Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Newberry at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 with Dr. Albert Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.