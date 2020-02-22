NEWBERRY — Ralph F. Bryan, 78, of Newberry, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born on September 30, 1941, in Newberry, a son of the late Ralph and Erin Wicker Bryan. Ralph worked for the Torrington Company in Clinton, retiring after more than 40 years with the company.

He was a life member of Amity Masonic Lodge #87 A.F.M. for over 43 years and served as Worshipful Master in 1982. He was a life member of 43 years in the Newberry York Rite Bodies and in 1983 he served as Commander of the Newberry Commandery #6. He also served as a long-time secretary/recorder. Ralph was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple.

He was a talented woodworker, using his talents to make furniture, cabinets, children's toys and also used those talents in the remodeling of his house. He was an avid runner and exercise fanatic, as well as a car enthusiast. Taking his corvette for a spin or pleasure rides in his pickup truck or impala were fun times for him and his wife. Ralph took great pride in each of his activities and endeavors, including pride in his yard. He could boast of having one of the most beautiful yards in Newberry.

Survivors include his wife of almost 59 years, Sandra Summers Bryan; daughters, Sandy Rinehart (Keith) of Simpsonville and Lena Scruggs (Tony) of Orlando; grandchildren, Elizabeth Evitt (Dwight) and Brynna Holland (Chris) all of Simpsonville, Austin Scruggs (Angelica), Dylan Scruggs (Jordan) and Evan Scruggs all of Orlando; great grandchildren, Jacob and Landon Evitt and Hannah Holland. He is also survived by his sister Martha Bryan Derrick of Newberry.

The family receive friends on Friday, February 21 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

