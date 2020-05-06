NEWBERRY — Rebecca "Becky" Coggins Coleman of Newberry, 77 years of age, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born November 9, 1942, in Spartanburg, S.C., she was a daughter of the late James Russell and Marie Bryson Coggins. In 1967 Becky married John Robert "Bobby" Davenport, who died in 1971. She married Pete Coleman in 1975, celebrating 45 years together in January of this year. Raised in Spartanburg, Becky graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1960 and from Converse College in 1964 with a BA in Chemistry. Following graduation, she worked for a time as a chemist. Her greatest calling was as a homemaker, devoted wife, loving mother, and friend to all her family and all who were fortunate to know her. A child of God and humble servant, Becky was an active member of Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians. She was a long-time member of the Children's Council and the Presbyterian Women's Group, achieving honorary lifetime membership status in 1994. Becky lived a full life, freely giving her time, talent, and gifts to her family, her community, and to those in need. She loved tending her garden, spending time at North Litchfield beach, and visiting Brookgreen Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Pete Coleman; sons, Michael (Amy) Coleman of Newberry and Benjamin Coleman of Greenville; grandson, Andrew Tierney of Greenville; sister, Jean Clarke (Leonard) of Melbourne, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Ansley O'Connor, Rebecca Daughterly, Mark Clarke and Rusty Deyerle; her chosen sister, Vonnie (Trent) Purcell and their children TK and Leeann; her chosen daughter, Rebekah Dixon; and her beloved cat, Honey. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Ira Deyerle and a niece, Eva Marie Deyerle. Private graveside services were held on Saturday in Rosemont Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians, 1211 Calhoun St, Newberry, SC 29108; Thornwell Orphanage, 302 S Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325; or to Hands of Kindness Children's Ministry, handsofkindnesschildren.com. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.