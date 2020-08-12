1/
Rebecca Gardner
NEWBERRY — Rebecca Wicker Gardner, 97, widow of Robert Andrew Gardner, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Springfield Place.

Born on Oct. 22, 1922, in Pomaria, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Oliver and Mary Viola Graham Wicker. She worked for Greenwood Mills, Joanna plant for many years then later retired from Torrington Bearings Plant. She retired to the love of family, her yard and her garden. She loved to spend time walking and in the winter months, crocheting. She was a member of Little River- Dominick Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Ladies Circle. For the last few years, she attended St. James Lutheran Church as long as she was able.

She is survived by a daughter, Kim Derrick of Chapin; sisters, Elizabeth Ruff of Irmo and Sunie Mills of Newberry; a brother, James Wicker of Newberry; granddaughters, Julie (Tim) Upton, Breanne (Jeremy) Burns, and Ashleigh Derrick; great-granddaughters, Evie, Ava, and Ella Upton and Aubree Burns. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Alvin Derrick; brothers, Robert Wicker, Marion Wicker, Herman Wicker, and Richard Wicker; and by a sister, Mable Gomes.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Rodney Gunter and Rev. Wayne Wicker. Memorials may be made to Little River-Dominick Presbyterian Church, 8654 SC Highway 56, Kinards, SC 29355 of to The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
