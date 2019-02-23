SILVERSTREET — Reverend Richard C. Crump Sr. was born August 3, 1936, in Silverstreet, South Carolina to the late Reverend Porterfield Crump and Fannie Wyatt Crump.

He was married 61 years to Emma Lee Greely Crump. They are proud parents of four children Emily Rita Crump-Saddler (Calvin), Richard Jr., Ketekash Raquel Crump-Lukie (Darryl) and Aquilla Ricardo (Lamonica); seven grandchildren: Richard Garvin Saddler, Stanford Greely Saddler, Naaman Emmanuel Lukie, Gaalon Aleese Lukie, Emilee Mikayla Crump, Kalob Hunter-Crump and Cameron Ricardo Crump. Two goddaughters: Vontresa Samuel and Niesha Samuel; and two god grandsons: CJ Hardrick and Malachi Hardrick and a host of nieces and nephews including a devoted nephew, Michael Wilson (Cheryl), cousins, church families and loving friends. He is also survived by one brother Reverend Fred Nathaniel Crump (Joan) of Cheltenham, Md.; one brother-in-law, Joseph Spencer; one sister-in-law Dorothy Greely; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relative.

He was predeceased by brothers James Crump, Pleas Crump, Porterfield Crump Jr., sisters Lucille Crump Hall, Fannie Crump Higgins, Mima Crump Suber, Authuree Crump Wilson, Lucille Crump Mayes, Dorothy Crump Spencer, Elvis Crump Resper and Reverend Alice Crump Bates.

He attended Belmont, Drayton Street and graduated from Gallman High School in Newberry, South Carolina and attended Piedmont Technical College. He also attended Benedict College Extension Ministerial Classes under the direction of the late Dr. Earnest L. Cain of Greenwood, South Carolina and the late Dr. L.M. Tyler of Newberry; Morris College School of Religion Extension Class in Laurens, South Carolina where the late Dr. Coker and Dr. Sanders were instructors.

Rev. Crump was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where he served as adult Sunday School class teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Deacons Ministry.

Rev. Crump was licensed to preach the gospel October 16, 1983 and Ordained January 15, 1984. In December 1986, he was called to serve as pastor of the Little Beaverdam and Renwick Grove Baptist Churches.

Some other Christian experiences include working faithfully in the St. Vaughnville Baptist Association where he served as Chairman of the Executive Board and Finance Committee. He was Moderator of the Union for a number of years. The most outstanding of these services was when he was elected St. Vaughnville Association Moderator in October 1984. Serving untiringly until his resignation October 13, 2001, in order to better serve the congregations he was called to Shepherd.

Reverend Crump served as President of the New Enoree Ministers Fellowship and was an Executive Board member of the Congress of Christian Education. He also served on the New Enoree Association Executive Board and was a member of Mt. Nebo Lodge #460.

Reverend Crump was elected treasurer of the Involved Citizens of the Helena Community in 1996 and continues to serve as Chairman of Helena Mayfest Committee. Also as Minority Representative of the Newberry County USDA Farm Services Agency (FSA). He and his wife co-chair the Fifty Friends Committee- Newberry Unit of the since 1992, hoping and praying for a cure for cancer! He always encouraged citizens to not only register to vote, but to vote.

Reverend Crump was employed for 32 years by Greenwood Mills. During his retirement, he enjoyed his hobby of beef cattle farming and his grandchildren; and a honey-do list was always available.

One thing for sure, He loved God and People; some of his favorite scriptures were Psalm 8, the first chapter of John and Isiah 9:6.

The family will receive friends at the home.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Funeral services and burial will be held 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Belmont Baptist Church, 301 Belmont Church Rd, Silverstreet, South Carolina 29145.