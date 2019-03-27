PROSPERITY — A. Richard Eaves III, known by his family and friends as "Dick," 76 years of age, died on March 23, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. He was a resident of Prosperity.

Born June 21, 1942 in Elberton, Georgia, he was a son of the late A. R. Eaves Jr. and Doris Ray Hudson.

Dick graduated from Elbert County High School in Georgia and was a 1969 graduate of Newberry College. While fond of his Newberry College years, he remained a true University of Georgia fan.

He was an avid reader. He especially liked being in the outdoors and loved time spent in the mountains, at the lake, and at the beach. He enjoyed life on the farm, gardening with his wife Jenny, deer hunting, and building things. Dick took delight in building things for those he loved. He was a skilled carpenter who could build almost anything. He made toys for his grandchildren, furniture for friends and family and more elaborate things including a deer stand so large it was often referred to as the "Eaves Wildlife Observatory."

Survivors include his wife Jenny Eaves; his children, Clayton Epting Eaves of Prosperity and Amber Eaves Tyree (Greg) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Clay, Kristen and Sydney Eaves and Sullivan and Marin Tyree; a great grandson Jaxson Druckemiller; and his sister, Barbara Edwards of Elberton, Ga.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, W.O. Hudson and his brother, Marvin Eaves.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria conducted by Pastor Brent Nichols.

The family will greet family and friends at the church following the service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2496 SC Hwy 773, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.