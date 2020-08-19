CHAPIN — Richard Carroll "Pop" Kinard, 83, was called home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born on August 23, 1936, in Little Mountain, he was a son of the late John and Mildred Bundrick Kinard. He was the co-owner of Kinard Logging until his retirement 12 years ago. He was a lifelong member of Chapin United Methodist Church. He had a big heart, he was very generous and would always help those in need. He enjoyed splitting wood and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Robbins Kinard; his seven children, Danny (Anita) Kinard of Chapin, Randy "Bobo" Kinard of Chapin, Shelby Smith of Alma, Georgia, Diane (Keith) Tolbert of Prosperity, Wanda Bogey of Chapin, Laura (Darwin DeMattia) of Clinton, and Alice (Joshua) Thompson of Chapin; 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mot (Al) Turner and Patsy Barnes; two brothers, Arthur Kinard and Bill Kinard all of Chapin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, two sons-in-law, a grandson, and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Eddie Bledsoe. Burial followed in Newberry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Lodge, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

Active pallbearers were Matthew Kinard, Michael Kinard, Clarence Bogey IV, Richard Bogey, Eric Goforth, and Wyatt Thompson.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.