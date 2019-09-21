GREENWOOD — Richard Rembisz, of Greenwood, S.C., passed away on September 16, 2019, after a short, but very courageous battle with a rare cancer called BPDCN.

Rick was born in Passaic, N.J. on January 14, 1950. He was married to Oleda Rembisz.

Rick enjoyed retirement and dedicated his time to the endless pursuit of the perfect golf game. His competitive nature jumped at an opportunity to win a card game, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends from all over the U.S.

He is survived by wife of nine years; three children, Amy Malinky (Pete) of Dover, Del.; Anthony Rembisz (Casey) of Pomaria, S.C.; and Pamela Hamilton (Paul) of Greenwood, S.C.; the seven grandchildren he cherished and adored: Samuel, Abigail, Katelyn, and Phoebe Malinky; Paige and Cheyanne Rembisz; and Gracen Hamilton; and his sister Terry Van Genderen (Bruce) of Broadalbin, N.Y.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Richard Rembisz on Sunday September 29, 2019, at the Golf Club at Star Fort, 2816 Golf Course Road, Ninety Six, S.C. 29666 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m.

Rick was adamant about helping others diagnosed with BPDCN and he donated his body to that cause hoping to save lives by finding answers of this terrible aggressive disease. In memory of Richard Rembisz, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center-Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju's BPDCN Research, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.