NEWBERRY - Ricky Harrison, 47, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born on February 28, 1973, in Atlanta, he was a son of Sandra Ann Strickland Harrison and the late Steve Harrison. He was employed by Tom Brigman Contractors. Ricky loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing. He loved watching college football and was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved being with his family and friends and taking rides with his brother, listening to country music.

He is survived by his mother, of Newberry; a daughter, Macey Brooke Harrison, of Columbia; a brother, Brian Harrison, of Newberry; a sister, Misty (Sam) Taylor, of Prosperity; a niece, Heather Collins; a nephew, Duane Collins; great-nephews, Haeden and Braedon Boyd; and his best friend, Johnny Derrick.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, in Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Eddie Bledsoe. Memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Ste 204, Columbia, SC 29223.

The family would like to thank Nellie, LaDonya, and Mimi with Heart of Hospice for their love and care.

Active pallbearers were be Misty Taylor, Sam Taylor, Duane Collins, Johnny Derrick, Travis Grimsley, Wally French, Christopher Miller, and Jay Connelly.

