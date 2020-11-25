1/
Ricky Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBERRY - Ricky Harrison, 47, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born on February 28, 1973, in Atlanta, he was a son of Sandra Ann Strickland Harrison and the late Steve Harrison. He was employed by Tom Brigman Contractors. Ricky loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing. He loved watching college football and was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He loved being with his family and friends and taking rides with his brother, listening to country music.

He is survived by his mother, of Newberry; a daughter, Macey Brooke Harrison, of Columbia; a brother, Brian Harrison, of Newberry; a sister, Misty (Sam) Taylor, of Prosperity; a niece, Heather Collins; a nephew, Duane Collins; great-nephews, Haeden and Braedon Boyd; and his best friend, Johnny Derrick.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, in Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Eddie Bledsoe. Memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Ste 204, Columbia, SC 29223.

The family would like to thank Nellie, LaDonya, and Mimi with Heart of Hospice for their love and care.

Active pallbearers were be Misty Taylor, Sam Taylor, Duane Collins, Johnny Derrick, Travis Grimsley, Wally French, Christopher Miller, and Jay Connelly.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved