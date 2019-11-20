NEWBERRY — Robert Edward Ashley, 71, of 2145 Mower Street, Newberry, husband of Gloria Morrow Ashley, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Edison Woodrow and Dorothy Brown Ashley. He was the owner and operator, along with his family, of Newberry Glass and Mirror and member of Emerald Baptist Church. Mr. Ashley was a U.S. Army Veteran, where he served in Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his sons, Johnathan W. Ashley (Karen) and Matthew A. Ashley (Mindy), both of Ninety Six; sister, Reba Hall (Jimmy) of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Brett, Trace, Halilee, and Granite Ashley.

A memorial service was held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Emerald Baptist Church with the Mr. David Watkins officiating. The family received friends following the service.

The family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emerald Baptist Church, 110 E. Laurel Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.

