UNION — Mr. Robert McLaurin "Mack" Glymph, age 90, husband of Norma Wessinger Glymph, of 221 Westmead Road, Union, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. Glymph was born January 27, 1930, in Newberry, a son of the late Dewey McLaurin Glymph and Ollie Mae Deltihns Glymph. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and retried after 37 years from Sloan Construction. Mr. Glymph was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Augsburg Lutheran Church and Elks Lodge #1321. Mr. Glymph was an avid outdoorsman he enjoyed the beach and gardening. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are a daughter, Lesa Hayes of Newberry; a son Alan Glymph of Union; a brother, Olin Glymph and wife Barbara of Newberry; a sister, Reba Goldsmith of Greenville; three grandchildren, Staci Vaughan and husband Nick of Union, Brittany Taylor and husband Chase of St. Simons Island, and Dereck Greene of Union; and four great-grandchildren Matti Vaughan, Marli Vaughan, Angie Mack and Jasper Taylor. He was predeceased by a brother, Grady Glymph and a sister, Nannie Roberts. A memorial service with Military Honors was held outdoors at 2:00 p.m. at the Augsburg Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 23, 2020 conducted by Pastor Maria Miller. Memorials may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Rd., Union, SC 29379. S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.