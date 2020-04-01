NEWBERRY — Robert "Bob" Edward Harvey, 92, died Sunday, Mach 29, 2020, at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 29, 1928, in Laurens, he was a son of the late Reverend Benjamin Herbert and Mary Eva Harmon Harvey. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and retired from Equifax. Mr. Harvey was a member of Epting Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed singing and also sang in the Lighthouse Quartet. He found great enjoyment in doing woodwork, where he built jewelry boxes, furniture and clocks.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Grace McConnell Harvey; daughters, Pamela Harvey (Brian) Bradley of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Barabara Harvey (Charlie) Harris of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Benjamin Brian (Janna) Bradley of Newberry and Robert Clayton (Meredith) Bradley of West Palm Beach, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Miles, Colin and Marshall as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Harvey was predeceased by his siblings, Rev. Melton Harvey, Rev. A.S. Harvey, Lt. James Harvey, Lucille Crosby, Frances Lee, Margaret Twitty, Florence Harvey and Helen Curry.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. William Hightower. Memorials may be made to Epting Memorial United Methodist Church, 1401 Milligan Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is reminded of the social distancing guidelines that have been established and would ask everyone planning to attend to abide by those guidelines.

