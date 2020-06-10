Robert Lintelman
PROSPERITY — Robert E. Lintelman of Prosperity, S.C. was called to be with his Lord and Savior on June 7, 2020. He was born on July 6,1947, and was a son of the late Earl and Mildred Lintelman,

Robert is survived by his wife, Donna; son Christopher; sister, Linda; two brothers, Randy and Ronald; stepdaughter, Catherine; and step grandson Michael.

He began his career in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and went on to work as a construction field engineer until his retirement in 2015.

A dedicated husband, father, cub scoutmaster, coach and friend to many, Robert never missed any of his sons sporting events nor any family functions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Park Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 622, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
