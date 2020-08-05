NEWBERRY — Robert E. Livingston III died on August 1, 2020, in Newberry, S.C. at the age of 79.

Born on July 3, 1941, in Greenville, S.C., Bobby was the son of the late Robert E. Livingston Jr. and Pauline Wise Livingston.

He married the love of his life, Georgette DuTart, on August 2, 1962. They were one day shy of celebrating 57 years together. In addition to Georgette, he is survived by his sisters Christy Wilkerson and Polly Davis. He is also survived by his son Robert E. Livingston IV with wife Becky, and daughter Elizabeth Boozer; his grandchildren who called him Mister - Andrew, Ledare and Philip Livingston; and several nieces and nephews.

Bobby attended the University of South Carolina, graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina and performed his internship and residency in Ophthalmology at Emory University in Atlanta. He is a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Medical Corps during the Vietnam War.

Following his service time, Dr. Bobby returned to Newberry, the community that he loved, and began his practice as an Ophthalmologist, a practice that spanned 47 years.

Bobby was highly active in the community of Newberry, in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and in many local and statewide civic organizations. He served on multiple boards and both monetarily and through volunteerism supported numerous organizations. He always wanted to support in a low-profile manner, never wanting the limelight.

An avid outdoorsman and conservationist, he was a member of the Chappells' Sporting Society. He enjoyed planting trees and making his farm a better home for all the wildlife. Bobby loved his Secret Garden and he and Georgette spent as much time there as possible. He supported all local athletics and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports in high school and college.

Bobby lived a full life; he gave of his time and his gifts to his family and his community. He always had a plan and lived his life believing everything would be Copacetic.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The family does request that all attending the service adhere to best practices set forth for COVID-19.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

