Robert Ruff

PROSPERITY — Robert Edward Ruff, 94, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born on April 2, 1926, in Elizabethton, Tenn., he was a son of the late Claude Delaney and Leila Chappell Ruff. He was a World War II Marine Corps veteran having served on the Yorktown and a retired Certified Orthotist. Mr. Ruff was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a former member at College Place United Methodist Church in Columbia. He was a member of American Legion Post 55, was the Chef de Guerre of the Forty and Eight and a strong supporter of the American Legion baseball program.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Gatch Stackley Ruff; a son, Robert Timothy "Tim" Ruff (Patti) of Irmo; a daughter, Emily Patrice "Patti" Ruff Smyer (Bill) of Edisto Beach; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Ruff of Chapin; step-sons, John Melvin "Jay" Stackley of Clover, James Raymond "Ray" Stackley (Lane) of Moncks Corner, Charles Christopher "Chris" Stackley (Lyann) of Ladson; a step-daughter, Sara Stackley Wier (Mac) of Barnwell; step daughter-in-law, Fifi Stackley of Gilbert; twenty-six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mr. Ruff was predeceased by a son, Raymond Michael "Mike" Ruff, a step-son, Richard Davis Stackely, a sister, Leila Ruff Hallman and brothers, Johnny Ruff and Claude Ruff.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church Family Life Center by the Rev. R.T. Bowling. A private family committal service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29217.

