Robert Snelgrove

PROSPERITY — MSGT Robert Lee Snelgrove, United States Air Force (Retired), widower of Maxine Sease Snelgrove, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Leesville on October 3, 1935, he was a son of the late Henry Arthur and Bessie Lee Derrick Snelgrove. He retired from the United States Air Force, serving in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, and spending time talking with his family and friends. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by sons, Robert "Bob" Snelgrove Jr (Wendy), of Newberry, and Dean Snelgrove (Donna), of Prosperity; daughters, Barbara Kinard (Les), of Prosperity, and Peggy Hendrix (Hal), of Newberry; a sister, Janice Hite, of Leesville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Billy Ray Snelgrove; a daughter, Sherry S. Zalewski; great-grandsons, Asa and Wyatt Bouknight; and a grandson-in-law, D.J. Bedenbaugh.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church by the Rev. Bobby Morris. Followed by the burial Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, #301, Cayce, SC 29033, National Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201, or to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2336 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers were Henry Dominick, Jason Bouknight, Corey Crist, Jesse Snelgrove, Scott Snelgrove, Dalton Snelgrove, Casey Snelgrove, Martin Ray Snelgrove and Troy Bedenbaugh.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
