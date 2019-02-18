OGDEN, Utah — Robert G. Warren left this earth on February 9, 2019 for his home in heaven. He was born on February 10, 1929 in Newberry County, South Carolina, to Thomas A. and Nancy Sue Minick Warren. Growing up on a small farm, he learned the value of hard work. He enlisted in the USAF in 1950 and served in the military police for four years. After that he joined the Ogden City Police Department and served for over 35 years, retiring as Police Chief.

In march 1953, he married Maxine Wayment at Hill AFB, Utah. They had two children: Cindy and Robert Jr. After a wonderful marriage, of 33 years, Maxine died in 1986. In June 1992, Bob married Pam Price. Their marriage has been full of love and dedication to each other.

Bob was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ogden, where he led the singing and taught Sunday School.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Pam; children Cindy (Jim) and Robert Jr. (Mary Ann); one brother, Douglas (Reba) of South Carolina; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine; parents; one brother and sister-in-law (Thomas A. Jr. and Naomi).

Services was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing was held on Thursday, February 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

"My pain is gone, I've been set free, My Lord and Savior ransomed me."

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com