Roger Berry
NINETY SIX — Roger Dean Berry Sr., 71, resident of Redbud Lane, husband of Rose D'Andrea Berry, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Self Regional Health Care.

Born May 17, 1949, in Newberry, he was the son of the late Vernon M. and Annie Laura long Berry. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and Piedmont Technical College. He retired from Solutia with over 30 years of service.

Roger was a member of Woodman Life Chapter 412.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of the home, are a daughter, Tammy Wood (Glenn Lancaster), of Ninety Six; a son, Dean Berry, of Bradley; three brothers, Vernon Randall Berry, Donnie Berry and Ronnie Berry, all of Newberry; one sister, Jeanne Ramos, of Michigan; a grandson, Stephen (Keri) Wood, of Ninety Six; and one great-grandson, Luca Wood.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Brandon Wood.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Suzy Sullivan officiating. Burial was held in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home on Redbud Lane and received friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Berry family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
