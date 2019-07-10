BEAUFORT — Pastor Ronald G. Smith Sr., 77, passed away July 6, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Tennessee native graduated from Lenior Rhyne University and Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He served the following churches, St. Andrews in Plains, Ga., Christ Lutheran Church in Cullman, Ala., Gloria Dei in Knoxville, Tenn., Christ The King in Dalton, Ga., Holy Trinity in Springfield, Ga., Memorial in Nashville, Tenn., and Bethany in Newberry, S.C. before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estle and Ivory Smith; and wife, Helen Duncan Smith.

Survivors include his sons, Glenn (Marti) Smith, Mark (Melissa) Smith, Stephen (Bonnie) Smith, and Eric (Mindy) Smith; grandchildren, Skylar, Dallas, Ashton, Zacharey, Victoria, Alex, Derek, and Summer; sister, Linda (Edwin) Profitt.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be given to Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries, 24 Spruce Drive, Arden, NC 28704.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421