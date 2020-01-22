PROSPERITY — Ronnie Floyd Martin, 72, widower of Debra Slice Martin, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his residence.

Born on December 9, 1947, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Oscar and Mildred Dominick Martin. He was a 1966 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, with most of his time spent in Germany. Mr. Martin retired with over 30 years of service from Shakespeare Composite and was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church.

He is survived by a son, Chris (Sabrina) Martin; a brother, Steve (Joyce) Martin; granddaughters, Barrett Martin and Olivia Martin and a nephew, Bobby Martin.

Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Randall Derrick. Burial followed in Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitmire High School Athletic Department, 2597, SC Highway 66, Whitmire, SC 29178.

Active pallbearers were Bobby Martin, Robert Long, Clay Babb, Matt Bledsoe, Michael Turner and Ike Bledsoe.

