CHAPPELLS — Roy Mikel "Mike" Enlow, 70, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Chappells, S.C. Born October 19, 1948, he was a son of Carl and Ernestine Enlow and is survived by two brothers, Roger Enlow Sr., of Chappells, and Wallace Enlow, of Greenwood, with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was retired from Laurens County Hospital and was employed at Newberry County Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday October 13, 2019, at Chappells Baptist Church, Hwy 39, Chappells, S.C. by Pastors Yvon Ledoux and Roger Enlow with military honors.