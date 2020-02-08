NEWBERRY — Ruby Lauffer, 97 of Newberry S.C., passed away on January 2, 2020, at the Hospice of Laurens County. The daughter of the late James and Minnie Ayers, of Marion, North Carolina, she was one of 17 children.

Ruby is survived by her siblings, Lillian of Virginia and Jacob of North Carolina.

She is also survived by her children Renee and Tina of Newberry, Pat of North Carolina, Bruce of Colorado. She had eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and loved by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.