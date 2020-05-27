Ruth Hansen
NEWBERRY — Ruth "Sandy" Sanford Hansen, 97, widow of John E. Hansen, died on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Lexington Medical Center. She was born in Newberry to the late John Lee and Carrie Mae Padgett Sanford. Mrs. Hansen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt and friend. She was a graduate of the class of 1939 of Newberry High School. At the age of 17, she moved to New Jersey to study nursing. She graduated from Monmouth Hospital School of Nursing and worked at the hospital for many years. She was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Asbury Park, NJ where she and John were married. She, John and their son "Johnny" shared many happy years living on the shore in Allenhurst, N.J. Mrs. Hansen is survived by her nieces, Cheryl H. Bullard of Columbia, S.C. and Gaye W. Oetgen of Savannah, Ga. and nephew, Jackie Harris of Pomaria, S.C. She was predeceased by her son, John C. Hansen and her siblings, Narvis Willingham, Vera Harris, Grace Clemmer, Sula Miller, Nita Carol Sanford, Leroy Sanford, Victor Sanford, Boyd Sanford, Klugh Sanford, Raymond Sanford and Jerry Sanford. Graveside services will be held in N.J. at a later date. Memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212; or a charity of one's choice.

Published in The Newberry Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
