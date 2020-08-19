1/
Sadie Kinard
1927 - 2020
NEWBERRY — Sadie W. Kinard, 92, widow of Everett Kinard, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born in Newberry on October 12, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Everette Marcus and Lena Pearl Glenn Wood. She was an active member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a former organist.

She is survived by daughters, Jane K. (David) Carlough of Charleston and Karen K. (Carl) Mills of Cross; a son, Bruce M. Kinard of Summerville; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a sister, Frances Stevens and by a brother, J.W. Wood.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Jimmy Counts. Memorials may be made to Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 1105 First Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
