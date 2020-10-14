Samuel Lavender

SPARTANBURG — Samuel Joseph Lavender, 61, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 20, 1958, in Spartanburg, S.C., he was the son of the late Joe L. and Lillian Gray Jackson Lavender, and Freddie Sue Lavender Thompkins.

Mr. Lavender was a retired batch poly production operator for almost 40 years with Hoechst Celanese. He loved golf and watching sports especially "The Gamecocks" and was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include his; daughter, Brooke L. Ridings (Matthew) of Cowpens, S.C.; grandchildren, Jackson Ridings and Lucy Ridings; sister Norma Lavender Price (Grady Milton Price) of Newberry, S.C.; nieces, Melissa Price Brice (Michael) and Amanda Price Kirkland (Tradd) and fiancé, Cindy Wofford.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. James Henricks. Visitation will be at the graveside. Friends and family were asked to wear masks and keep social distancing, per the COVID-19 precautions.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

