Samuel Lavender
SPARTANBURG — Samuel Joseph Lavender, 61, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 20, 1958, in Spartanburg, S.C., he was the son of the late Joe L. and Lillian Gray Jackson Lavender, and Freddie Sue Lavender Thompkins.

Mr. Lavender was a retired batch poly production operator for almost 40 years with Hoechst Celanese. He loved golf and watching sports especially "The Gamecocks" and was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include his; daughter, Brooke L. Ridings (Matthew) of Cowpens, S.C.; grandchildren, Jackson Ridings and Lucy Ridings; sister Norma Lavender Price (Grady Milton Price) of Newberry, S.C.; nieces, Melissa Price Brice (Michael) and Amanda Price Kirkland (Tradd) and fiancé, Cindy Wofford.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. James Henricks. Visitation will be at the graveside. Friends and family were asked to wear masks and keep social distancing, per the COVID-19 precautions.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
October 10, 2020
Sam my soulmate and true love, I had to say my final goodbye to you today. I have loved you with all of my heart for the last 17 years and I will continue to love you until we meet again in heaven. I can hardly wait to see you again. Fly high my love.
Cindy also known as your “baby head”
Cindy Wofford
Significant Other
October 8, 2020
My heart breaks about Sam . I grew up with him and Norma Sue. Our mothers were Best friends growing up . Norma, I love you and my heart is with you . Rest In Peace Sam. You are now with Mama Lil and Papa Joe
Janet Whitt
Friend
