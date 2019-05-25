WHITMIRE — Sandra Evans Goins, age 73, widow of Jerry Howard Goins, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born in Whitmire, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie Nelson Evans.

Mrs. Goins is survived by her son, Kevin Goins of Whitmire; her brother, William Anthony Evans; her sister, Robbie Hill; her two grandchildren, Courtnie Makayla Goins and Malcom Bramlett Goins; and her two great-grandchildren, Valerie Delanie Goins and Kirin Jackson Crisp.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Whitmire. The family received friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at their home, 184 Morse Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire