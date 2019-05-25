Sandra Goins

  • "I knew Sandra for many years and have always loved her. It..."
    - Franklin Smith
Gray Funeral Home Inc
302 S Church St
Whitmire, SC
29178
(803)-694-2300
Obituary
WHITMIRE — Sandra Evans Goins, age 73, widow of Jerry Howard Goins, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born in Whitmire, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie Nelson Evans.

Mrs. Goins is survived by her son, Kevin Goins of Whitmire; her brother, William Anthony Evans; her sister, Robbie Hill; her two grandchildren, Courtnie Makayla Goins and Malcom Bramlett Goins; and her two great-grandchildren, Valerie Delanie Goins and Kirin Jackson Crisp.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Whitmire. The family received friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at their home, 184 Morse Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 25 to May 26, 2019
