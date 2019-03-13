CHAPIN — Sara Odessie Stockman Boland 95, of Ballentine, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home. Born on November 16, 1923 in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late J. Frederick and Agnes Krell Stockman. She was retired from Lowman Home as Laundry Facility Supervisor. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pomaria. She was a Charter Member of Ballentine Order of the Eastern Star #280.

Sara Boland was widow of the late Claudius Ray Boland Sr. and is survived by daughters, Patricia Bouknight of Ballentine, Louise (Monty) Goff of Saluda; sons, Ray (Marcelle) Boland Jr. of Irmo, Jimmie (Julie) Boland of Orangeburg; grandchildren, John (Carmen) Bouknight, Matthew (Lyn) Bouknight, Michelle Boland, Deborah Marie Boland, Ray Boland III., Patrick (Kim) Goff, Pam Goff, Joshua Boland, Jenna Boland; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Matalyn Bouknight, and Brady and Case Goff.

She was predeceased by brothers, James Edward "Buddy" Stockman, George "Billy" Stockman and Robert "Bo" Stockman, two infant sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Pomaria, S.C., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation were held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Caughman Harman Funeral Home Chapin Chapel from 6:00-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 622 Hope Station Road, Pomaria, S.C. 29126.

Pallbearers: John Bouknight, Matt Bouknight, Pat Goff, Ray Boland III., Rick Lindler, Tim Stockman.

Special thank you to (Prisma Health) formerly Palmetto Richland Hospice and Staff, Kim Campbell, Cathy Harris, Nancy Johnson, Dr. Ben Jones, Kim Kirton, Betty Pelletier, Chapin Family Practice Staff, Pastor James Shealy and to all who visited, called, sent cards, brought food and shared your love and care.

