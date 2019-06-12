POMARIA — Richard Scott Wessinger, 56, of Pomaria, died June 8, 2019.

Born in Columbia on June 7, 1963, he was a son of the late Richard Earl and Jackie Shivers Wessinger.

Scott was a 1981 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was the owner of Pomaria Woodworks. He was a member of the Son's of Confederate Veterans and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Debra Elders Wessinger; daughters, Caroline (Jamie) Haselden of Rock Hill and Emily Rose Wessinger of Pomaria; and a son, Michael Scott Wessinger of Michigan.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. Henri Bishop. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home in Newberry.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcswain-evans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home