Seber Amick

PROSPERITY — Seber Ray Amick, of Prosperity, 95 years of age, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Newberry.

Born on December 19, 1924, in Prosperity, he was a son of the late Seber Franklin and Minnie Mae Amick. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Vaughn Amick, in 2014, and his son, David Ray Amick, in 1971.

Mr. Amick was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 2nd Infantry Division during World War II, in battles and campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge and the Rhineland. He received decorations including, Combat Infantry Badge, EAME Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. He was later awarded the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal. He was a member of the DAV.

He retired from the S.C. Highway Department after thirty plus years.

Mr. Amick was a lifelong member of Macedonia Lutheran Church and was involved in many activities of the church during his years there. He formerly served as a member of the Church Council, had participated in the Church Choir and had taught Sunday School. He was also a member of the Macedonia Goldies.

He enjoyed farming, tending his chickens, cows and goats, gardening and fishing with his granddaughters. He also enjoyed working in his shop, building small furniture items for his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Janet Amick Brannon (Michael) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Jennifer Broome (Chris) and Jessica Mast (P.J.); great-grandchildren, Camron Bannister, Landon Broome, Catherine Mast, Elizabeth Mast, Victoria Mast and Rebecca Mast; and a large extended family that he loved dearly.

In addition to his wife, son and parents, he was predeceased by brothers Odis L. Amick, E. Carnell Amick, C. Voight Amick and Vernie F. Amick; and sisters Ruby Amick Fulmer, Rosalind Amick Ringer and Cleo Amick Wise.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Gazebo of Macedonia Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marion Clark officiating.

Burial with military honors will be in Newberry Memorial Gardens following the service.

Memorials are suggested to Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Rd, Prosperity, SC 29127.

The family extends their profound gratitude to the staff of White Oak Manor for taking such wonderful care of Mr. Amick during the time he spent with them

