Shirley Boozer

NEWBERRY — Shirley Ann Boozer, 82, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 22, 1938, she was a daughter of the late James Rance and Helen Stribble. She retired from Old School Manufacturing and later for Kunkle Oil Convenience Stores. She was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church and was involved at the Newberry County Council on Aging Center.

Ms. Boozer is survived by her sons, James Rance Boozer and wife, Karol Kunkle of Newberry and Charles Kevin Boozer and wife, Luanne of Prosperity; grandchildren, Allison Boozer Lazar, Mark Christopher Boozer, Charles Maxwell Boozer and Arthur William Boozer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Terry Amick. Memorials may be made to the Newberry Council on Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

