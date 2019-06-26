WHITMIRE — Shirley Diane Lindler Huneycutt, age 68, of 177 Leaman Avenue; was called home by her heavenly father Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a daughter of the late William Lindler and Georgia Inman Lindler.

Mrs. Huneycutt was a member of the Evans Street Church of God and was a former employee of Norris Textile in Whitmire and Laurens Electric Co-op. She was a volunteer at the Food Pantry and The Lighthouse in Whitmire and provided childcare in her home for several years. She was the best cook and an avid gardener. Mrs. Huneycutt had a servant's heart and was a passionate Breast Cancer supporter, as well as, a supporter of our veterans and veterans association. She supported Ministry of Israel and worked with Pet Rescues. She will be remembered as a doting grandmother and her amazing joy for life and also for her love she shared with everyone.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Huneycutt of the home; her daughters, Christy Huneycutt, Staci Williamson (Shawn) and Deborah Malone (Rev. Bryan Malone); brothers, Billy Lindler (Barbara) and Dan Lindler (Theresa); sisters, Jackie Darnell, Marilyn Hamblin (Stewart), Pam Burnett (Bob), Paula Turner (Gerald) and Beth Ann Johnson (Chris); her grandchildren, Trevor Huneycutt, Rachel Malone Jordan (Matthew), Matthew Malone, Savannah Williamson and Nadalie Williamson and a great-granddaughter, Madilyn Elaine Huneycutt.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Whitmire with burial at the Whitmire Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lighthouse, Main Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire